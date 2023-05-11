Watch David Byrne and St. Vincent cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘Chemical Love’









American musicians and frequent collaborators David Byrne and Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, reunited at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala to cover Stevie Wonder.

Byrne was one of the honorees at the BAM Gala, alongside Spike Lee and the real estate attorney Claire Wood. Byrne was being honoured for “always exploring, always trying new things, and also really thinking about how to use his work, his curiosity and his platform to build communities that think about how we can solve some of the problems that are really plaguing the world,” according to BAM president Gina Duncan.

Byrne currently has two bike racks of his own design installed outside of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, stemming from a 2008 project rooted in his love of cycling.

Clark and Byrne covered Stevie Wonder’s ‘Chemical Love’, which was originally written for Lee’s 1991 film Jungle Fever. Clark and Byrne had previously recorded an album together, 2012’s Love This Giant, and toured behind it that same year.

Byrne and Lee are also previous collaborators, with Lee having directed a 2020 concert film capturing Byrne’s Broadway show American Utopia.

Watch David Byrne and St. Vincent cover Stevie Wonder down below.