Watch Cream reunite for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993









In terms of rock outfits, Cream rank among the most influential. Regarded as the first true supergroup in the genre, comprised of vocalist and bassist Jack Bruce, guitarist and vocalist Eric Clapton, and drummer Ginger Baker, the trio set the world alight with their cerebral and technically proficient form of psychedelic rock.

Releasing cuts such as ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room’ over their original two-year run from 1966-1968, it is truly remarkable that between them, the group delivered many moments that are hailed as some of the most definitive of the era in terms of what they did for the proliferation of rock ‘n’ roll and popular culture in general.

Notably, Cream was characterised by the constant warring between Bruce and Baker, a relationship that was so combustible that Clapton invariably found himself caught in the middle and playing peacekeeper, a position in which he understandably got tired of.

Ultimately, it was the relationship between Bruce and Baker that killed the band, and after announcing a farewell tour in July 1968, whilst also committing to recording a final album, the aptly named Goodbye, the band played their two final shows at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on November 25th and 26th.

All was quiet on the Cream front for 25 years until 1993. In the years since the band’s demise, Clapton had risen to become one of the most successful artists of all time, releasing classic tracks such as ‘Layla‘ with the short-lived Derek and the Dominos as well as many other solo achievements, Bruce enjoyed a fruitful solo career that saw him become one of the most sought-after bassists in the world, and Ginger Baker went on a real creative odyssey where he worked with the likes of Fela Kuti, Public Image Ltd, and Hawkwind.

That year, Cream were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and, to mark the occasion, re-formed to perform at their induction ceremony. Given that it had been so long and their acrimonious split, they were initially sceptical about performing, but a former member of The Band, Robbie Robertson, provided some kind words that encouraged them to give it a go.

Accepting their award, Clapton told the audience: “I have to be honest and say that until very recently, I didn’t believe in this institution at all. It seemed to me that rock and roll should never be respectable. And then a friend of mine, not so long ago, Robbie Robertson, pointed out that minor and major miracles take place in here. It deeply moved me. I looked at this from a different point of view and learned that a lot can be gained by coming here tonight. A lot has been gained. I’ve been reunited with two people that I love very dearly. It’s very moving. Yesterday, we played together for the first time in 25 years. It was pretty amazing.”

The band’s set was a resounding success. Playing the fan favourites ‘Sunshine of Your Love’, ‘Crossroads’ and ‘Born Under a Bad Sign’, the latter of which had never been played live before, Cream confirmed to everyone that regardless of it being a quarter of a century since they’d all been on the same stage, that quality is timeless.

Given that they are one of the most consequential outfits of all time, as soon as the short performance had concluded, rumours circulated that they would embark on a reunion tour. This also accelerated when both Bruce and Baker later said in interviews that they were interested in reforming.

As with anything worth it, a reunion didn’t take place for an age, as each member pursued their respective solo careers. Interestingly, Bruce and Baker, the perennial enemies, joined forces in the trio BBM alongside Northern Irish guitar hero Gary Moore.

Eventually, because of the successes of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance, Cream reunited 12 years later for a series of four shows on May 2nd, 3rd, 5th, and 6th at The Royal Albert Hall, the location of their final shows in 1968. A stellar return, they then added three shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but ironically, Clapton later expressed that the American shows weren’t nearly as enjoyable as the London ones as old grudges within the band started to rear their head again.

