Watch Courtney Barnett perform live on Ellen









Courtney Barnett appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday, November 15th, following the release of her astonishing new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. Barnett’s performance saw the Australian singer-songwriter offer up a rendition of ‘Write a List of Things to Look Forward To’.

Barnett was joined on stage by a stellar band made up of Things Take Time co-producer Stella Mozgawa on drums, singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon on bass, and Zach Dawes on keys. Both her performance and the track itself demonstrate Barnett’s absolute control of her craft, offering near-novelistic insight into the great expanse of life when she sings the line: “A baby is born/ As a man lay dying/ As a man lay dying/ And so on it goes”.

In a review of Things Take Time for Far Out, Tom Taylor writes: “As ever with Barnett, she evades the clutches of full-on solemnity even with a submissive restraint tinkering the amps away from distortion and towards the atmospheric, in a wash of light-hearted realism. Playfulness punctuates the poignancy in such a way that we can all not only relate but be very thankful for in these uncertain times”.

Courtney Barnett began writing Things Take Time just before the global pandemic hit. At that time, she was living in a house in the Mojave desert, a landscape that inspired the track ‘Sunfair Sundown’. “Looking back, it seems like a moment hovering in time,” she says. “It’s beautiful, boundless and mysterious out there. Properly out in the desert”.

“I happened to be staying in Joshua Tree, having a break after my solo tour,” Barnett continued. “I went to Stella’s [Mozgawa, Warpaint drummer] birthday party. I was feeling particularly socially anxious that day, so I felt unnecessarily insecure meeting new people. By the time I fell asleep early the next morning, all those fears and insecurities had faded. That same day, I started writing a song”.

Things Take Time, Take Time follows Courtney Barnett’s 2018 LP Tell Me How You Really Feel. Later this month, she will embark on a headline North American tour, which is set to continue into 2022, at which point she will continue on to Australia. For now though, see her perform live on Ellen, below.