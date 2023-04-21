Watch Coachella (Weekend 2) Day 1 live: Gorillaz, Wet Leg and more

Coachella has returned for the first day of the festival’s second weekend. Last Friday, Blink-182 dominated the headlines after performing with Tom DeLonge for the first time since he departed the band in 2015. However, the pop-punk pioneers will not be performing tonight and are now headlining on April 23rd after Frank Ocean withdrew from the event.
Bad Bunny will headline Coachella for the second weekend running, and other artists scheduled to appear today across the stages include Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, Doechii, Record Safari, The Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky, Blondie, Muna and Yves Tumor.
The Puerto Rican superstar’s set makes him the first Latino to headline Coachella, but ahead of the first weekend, Bad Bunny wasn’t feeling the pressure, and his performance reflected that fact. The rapper told Time: “A lot of people ask me that in the street. I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to feel something?’ I performed at Azteca. I performed at Yankee Stadium. I’ve performed every place. Coachella is going to be another f–king performance to me. I felt more pressure at the Hiram Bithorn [Stadium in Puerto Rico] than I feel for Coachella. Obviously I’m excited. I want to do my best.”
If you’re not fortunate enough to be in the Colorado desert to enjoy the spectacle in person, don’t fear because Coachella has set up a free live-streaming service for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes. Available on YouTube, viewers can access each stage via a different channel, and below, we have compiled a list of stage times for each performance, alongside the channel they can be found on.
Coachella Day 2 (weekend 2) Schedule:
Channel 1 (Coachella Stage):
- Record Safari — 2:50pm
- Doechii — 3:30pm
- Pusha T — 4:30pm
- Becky G — 5:45pm
- Burna Boy — 7:05pm
- Gorillaz — 8:35pm
- Bad Bunny — 11:25pm
Channel 2 (Outdoor Theater):
- Juicewon — 1:00pm
- The Comet Is Coming — 2:30pm
- Saba — 3:45pm
- Yungblud — 4:55pm
- SG Lewis — 6:10pm
- Kaytranada — 7:30pm
- The Chemical Brothers — 9:50pm
Channel 3 (Sahara):
- Mary Jane — 1:45pm
- Dombresky — 3:10pm
- Malaa — 4:15pm
- Vintage Culture — 5:20pm
- TBA — 6:45pm
- Jamie Jones — 8:05pm
- Two Friends — 9:20pm
- Metro Boomin — 10:35pm
Channel 4 (Mojave)
- Black Jade — 12:30pm
- Lewis OfMan — 1:40pm
- Domi & JD Beck — 2:40pm
- Benee — 3:45pm
- Muna — 4:50pm
- Wet Leg — 6:00pm
- Blondie — 7:35pm
- Angèle — 9:10pm
- FKJ — 10:35pm
Channel 5 (Gobi):
- Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers — 12:45pm
- Jupiter & Okwess — 1:20pm
- ¿Téo? — 2:20pm
- Gabriels — 3:20pm
- Overmono — 4:25pm
- Tobe Nwigwe — 5:45pm
- Yves Tumor — 7:05pm
- The Garden — 8:15pm
- Whyte Fang — 9:25pm
- Ashnikko — 10:35pm
Channel 6 (Yuma):
- Juliet Mendoza — 12:00pm
- Chris Stussy — 1:00pm
- Kyle Watson — 2:00pm
- Oliver Koletzki — 3:00pm
- Dennis Cruz + Paw$a — 4:15pm
- Nora En Pure — 5:30pm
- Idris Elba — 6:45pm
- Mochakk — 8:15pm
- TESTPILOT — 9:45pm
- Maceo Plex — 11:15pm