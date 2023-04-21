Watch Coachella (Weekend 2) Day 1 live: Gorillaz, Wet Leg and more









Coachella has returned for the first day of the festival’s second weekend. Last Friday, Blink-182 dominated the headlines after performing with Tom DeLonge for the first time since he departed the band in 2015. However, the pop-punk pioneers will not be performing tonight and are now headlining on April 23rd after Frank Ocean withdrew from the event.

Bad Bunny will headline Coachella for the second weekend running, and other artists scheduled to appear today across the stages include Gorillaz, Wet Leg, Burna Boy, Becky G, Pusha T, Doechii, Record Safari, The Chemical Brothers, Metro Boomin, SG Lewis, YUNGBLUD, Malaa, Dombresky, Blondie, Muna and Yves Tumor.

The Puerto Rican superstar’s set makes him the first Latino to headline Coachella, but ahead of the first weekend, Bad Bunny wasn’t feeling the pressure, and his performance reflected that fact. The rapper told Time: “A lot of people ask me that in the street. I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to feel something?’ I performed at Azteca. I performed at Yankee Stadium. I’ve performed every place. Coachella is going to be another f–king performance to me. I felt more pressure at the Hiram Bithorn [Stadium in Puerto Rico] than I feel for Coachella. Obviously I’m excited. I want to do my best.”

If you’re not fortunate enough to be in the Colorado desert to enjoy the spectacle in person, don’t fear because Coachella has set up a free live-streaming service for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes. Available on YouTube, viewers can access each stage via a different channel, and below, we have compiled a list of stage times for each performance, alongside the channel they can be found on.

Coachella Day 2 (weekend 2) Schedule:

Channel 1 (Coachella Stage):

Record Safari — 2:50pm

Doechii — 3:30pm

Pusha T — 4:30pm

Becky G — 5:45pm

Burna Boy — 7:05pm

Gorillaz — 8:35pm

Bad Bunny — 11:25pm

Channel 2 (Outdoor Theater):

Juicewon — 1:00pm

The Comet Is Coming — 2:30pm

Saba — 3:45pm

Yungblud — 4:55pm

SG Lewis — 6:10pm

Kaytranada — 7:30pm

The Chemical Brothers — 9:50pm

Channel 3 (Sahara):

Mary Jane — 1:45pm

Dombresky — 3:10pm

Malaa — 4:15pm

Vintage Culture — 5:20pm

TBA — 6:45pm

Jamie Jones — 8:05pm

Two Friends — 9:20pm

Metro Boomin — 10:35pm

Channel 4 (Mojave)

Black Jade — 12:30pm

Lewis OfMan — 1:40pm

Domi & JD Beck — 2:40pm

Benee — 3:45pm

Muna — 4:50pm

Wet Leg — 6:00pm

Blondie — 7:35pm

Angèle — 9:10pm

FKJ — 10:35pm

Channel 5 (Gobi):

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers — 12:45pm

Jupiter & Okwess — 1:20pm

¿Téo? — 2:20pm

Gabriels — 3:20pm

Overmono — 4:25pm

Tobe Nwigwe — 5:45pm

Yves Tumor — 7:05pm

The Garden — 8:15pm

Whyte Fang — 9:25pm

Ashnikko — 10:35pm

Channel 6 (Yuma):

Juliet Mendoza — 12:00pm

Chris Stussy — 1:00pm

Kyle Watson — 2:00pm

Oliver Koletzki — 3:00pm

Dennis Cruz + Paw$a — 4:15pm

Nora En Pure — 5:30pm

Idris Elba — 6:45pm

Mochakk — 8:15pm

TESTPILOT — 9:45pm

Maceo Plex — 11:15pm