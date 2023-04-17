Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean headline set dropped from YouTube livestream









Youtube will not be livestreaming the headline set Frank Ocean at Coachella. The performance was set to take place at 10.05pm PDT but has been pulled from the festival’s YouTube streaming schedule.

The video-sharing platform confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”The news comes as a surprise to Frank Ocean fans. The headline set marks the musician’s first live performance in six years. His most recent live outing was in 2017 at Flow Festival in Finland.

Many Ocean fans had planned to watch the Coachella set from home. “Are you f***ing kidding me?” one wrote on hearing the news. “I’ve been waiting to watch this live stream ever since Frank Ocean was announced as headliner.”

Another added: “Wow YouTube, you’re not gonna lives stream the most anticipated artist of the two weekend-long music festival…” Ocean was supposed to perform at Coachella back in 2020, but the festival was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Björk‘s Coachella set has also been dropped from the festival’s Youtube livestream.