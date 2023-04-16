Coachella 2023 Day 3: Watch live performances from Björk, Frank Ocean and more









The first weekend of the biggest American music festival is about to come to an end as Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival celebrates its third day.

Revellers have already had the chance to enjoy the likes of Gorillaz, Bad Bunny and Blink-182, who each performed on Friday, and Boygenius, Jai Paul and Charli XCX, who took to the stage yesterday. Today, the lineup is stacked, with the likes of Björk, Frank Ocean and Alex G promising to close the festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in style.

The main event on the final day of the first weekend of the festival will be the much-anticipated performance of Frank Ocean, who is playing at 10:05pm on the main Coachella stage. Despite his most recent album, Blonde, being released all the way back in 2016, Ocean has long-remained a favourite, with fans easter to hear such songs as ‘Pink + White’, ‘Lost’, ‘Novacane’, ‘Ivy’ and ‘Nights’ on the iconic stage.

Before then, kicking off at 7:25pm, Björk will be taking to the main stage, with her performance likely to be as eccentric as the Icelandic singer-songwriter. Having created 11 studio albums since 1977, Björk’s most recent release, Fossora, came out in 2022 and featured several songs that have since become favourites among fans, including the likes of ‘atopos’, ‘Mycelia’ and ‘Ovule’.

Meanwhile, Alex G, who will be performing on the Sonora stage at 6:00pm, will also be an unmissable highlight. As well as gifting music lovers their beautifully composed album God Save the Animals in 2011, the band has also lent their talents to the 2021 movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, directed by Jane Schoenbrun, a curious movie about online culture that swirls with dark mystery.

Take a look at the full lineup for day three of Coachella 2023 below.

Coachella 2023: Full Sunday lineup

Channel 1 (Coachella Stage):

Frank Ocean (10:05)

Björk (7:25)

Kali Uchis (6:00)

Porter Robinson (4:45)

Glorilla (3:40)

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs (2:30)

Channel 2 (Outdoor Theater):

Sudan Archives (9:10)

Fisher + Chris Lake (8:40)

Knocked Loose (8:10)

Mareux (7:15)

Dominic Fike (6:50)

Rae Sremmurd (5:40)

Momma (5:05)

Big Wild (4:15)

Sleaford Mods (4:00)

Stick Figure (3:00)

El Michels Affair (2:55)

Los Bitchos (1:55)

Jaqck Glam (1:40)

Connexión Divina (1:00)

Argenis (12:00)

Channel 3 (Sahara):

Boris Brejcha (11:20)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (9:05)

Jai Wolf (7:45)

Jackson Wang (6:45)

Løren (6:00)

Latto (5:00)

MK (4:00)

Pi’erre Bourne (2:50)

Loboman (1:25)

Channel 4 (Mojave):

The Blaze (8:55)

Willow (7:45)

Christine and the Queens (6:25)

Weyes Blood (5:15)

Noname (4:10

IDK (3:05)

Paris Texas (2:05)

DJ Lil Buddha (12:45)

Channel 5 (Gobi):

DPR Live + DPR Ian (9:20)

Drama (8:15)

Cannons (7:10)

2ManyDJs (5:55)

Romy (4:45)

Fousheé (3:40)

Joy Crookes (2:45)

Ali Sethi (1:50)

Gingee (12:30)

Channel 6 (Sonora) Schedule

Gordo (10:30)

Adam Beyer (9:00)

Camelphat (7:30)

Alex G (6:00)

Sasha & John Digweed (6:00)

Cassian (4:30)

TSHA (3:00)

LP Giobbi (2:00)

Airrica (1:00)

Minus the Light (12:00)