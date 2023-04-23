Watch Coachella Day 3 (Weekend 2) live: Blink-182, Björk and more









This weekend, Coachella 2023 has returned for its second wave of live music following last weekend’s curfew-breaking antics. Ahead of weekend two, Frank Ocean has backed out of his second Coachella performance amid controversy and has been replaced on the bill by Blink-182.

Today, we direct your attention to a fine set of acts set to take the stage on the final night of Coachella 2023. The delectable menu boasts Blink-182, Björk and more on the main stage; Dominic Fike, Rae Sremmurd and more at the Outdoor Theatre; and a fine selection of DJs at the Sahara stage. See the full lineup below.

Coachella 2023 kicked off with a bang last weekend as Blondie, Blink-182, Gorillaz, Björk, and Frank Ocean took the stage. Despite a generally positive reaction from audiences, the weekend wasn’t without controversy. Goldenvoice, the festival organisers behind Coachella, have allegedly been fined $117,000 (£94,494) for breaking its curfew rules on all three days of the first weekend.

On Sunday, the festival overshot its curfew by 25 minutes during Frank Ocean’s set. However, the singer started his set one hour later than scheduled, leaving his fans outraged when he blamed the curfew for the dissatisfying stage time. It has since been reported that last-minute changes were made to his set following an alleged ankle injury during rehearsals.

You can live stream today’s acts from Coachella’s YouTube channel below.

Sunday, April 24th schedule:

Coachella Stage:

Blink-182 – 10:05 p.m.

Björk – 7:25 p.m.

Kali Uchis – 6:00 p.m.

Porter Robinson – 4:45 p.m.

GloRilla – 3:40 p.m.

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs – 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Theater:

Fisher + Chris Lake – 8:40 p.m.

Dominic Fike – 6:50 p.m.

Rae Sremmurd – 5:40 p.m.

Big Wild – 4:15 p.m.

Stick Figure – 3:00 p.m.

Jaqck Glam – 1:40 p.m.

Sahara:

Boris Brejcha – 11:20 p.m.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – 9:05 p.m.

Jai Wolf – 7:45 p.m.

Jackson Wang – 6:45 p.m.

Løren – 6:00 p.m.

Latto – 5:00 p.m.

MK – 4:00 p.m.

Pi’erre Bourne – 2:50 p.m.

Loboman – 1:25 p.m..

Mojave:

The Blaze – 8:55 p.m.

Willow – 7:45 p.m.

Christine and the Queens – 6:25 p.m.

Weyes Blood – 5:15 p.m.

Noname – 4:10 p.m.

IDK – 3:05 p.m.

Paris Texas – 2:05 p.m.

DJ Lil Buddha – 12:45 p.m.

Gobi:

DPR Live + DPR Ian – 9:20 p.m.

Drama – 8:15 p.m.

Cannons – 7:10 p.m.

2ManyDJs – 5:55 p.m.

Romy – 4:45 p.m.

Fousheé – 3:40 p.m.

Joy Crookes – 2:45 p.m.

Ali Sethi – 1:50 p.m.

Gingee – 12:30 p.m.

Sonora:

Sudan Archives – 9:10 p.m.

Knocked Loose – 8:10 p.m.

Mareux – 7:15 p.m.

Alex G – 6:00 p.m.

Momma – 5:05 p.m.

Sleaford Mods – 4:00 p.m.

El Michels Affair – 2:55 p.m.

Los Bitchos – 1:55 p.m.

Connexión Divina – 1:00 p.m.

Argenis – 12:00 p.m.