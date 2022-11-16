Watch Channing Tatum star in the trailer for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'









Director Steven Soderbergh is back for the final instalment of the Magic Mike trilogy, with the new trailer for the movie revealing the title of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Lead star Channing Tatum takes the reins on the final film in the male stripper series, which follows the steady rise of a plucky young performer hoping to make it to the very top of the industry. Whilst the original 2012 movie depicted his introduction to the industry, the 2015 sequel Magic Mike XXL charted his meteoric rise, so we expect the third instalment to see the dancer out with a magnificent flourish.

Both Tatum and Soderbergh have been tight-lipped about the nature of the final film in the trilogy, with the actor telling People Magazine, “I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping…I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing”.

In addition, Soderbergh told Variety, “The movie is sort of a fictionalized procedural on how Mike comes up with the idea of a show — and then the obstacles, of which there are many, to trying to realize his vision of what this new thing could be”.

Joining Tatum in the cast are the likes of Salma Hayek, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din, Gavin Spokes, Juliette Motamed and Caitlin Gerard.

The final film in the Magic Mike trilogy is set to be released on February 10th, 2023.