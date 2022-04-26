The Channing Tatum movie that the actor “f**king hated”









There’s plenty of love floating around for Channing Tatum at the moment, and for good reason too, with the dancer turned Hollywood comedian having seized the contemporary movie industry with his effortless charm and natural wit.

Rising to popularity in 2006 with the dance drama Step Up and its sequel Step Up 2: The Streets in 2008, Tatum quickly caught the attention of industry producers who eyed him up for future success. More recently, the actor has been celebrated for his role alongside Jonah Hill in the beloved Jump Street movies as well as in Steven Soderbergh’s 2012 movie Magic Mike, a dance movie that provides a natural step-up from Tatum’s breakthrough movies.

Now a popular Hollywood star, in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM Radio, Tatum revealed some regret he had over his early career, aiming fire at the 2009 action movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, that he claims he was forced into starring in among an ensemble cast that included Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sienna Miller and Marlon Wayans.

“Look, I’ll be honest. I fucking hate that movie. I hate that movie,” Tatum explicitly exclaimed to Stern who was taken aback by the actor’s words about the 2009 film. “I was pushed into doing that movie,” Tatum continued, adding, “From Coach Carter, they signed me to a three-picture deal […] They give you the contract and they go, ‘Three-picture deal, here you go.’ And as a young [actor], you’re like, ‘Oh my god, that sounds amazing, I’m doing that!’”.

With his hand forced due to contractual obligations, Tatum had no choice other than to star in the film, despite having had offers from several other projects. Berating the film, he added, “The script wasn’t any good,” citing the fact that he’d watched the original G.I. Joe cartoons and wanted to be ‘Snake Eyes’, exclaiming, “I didn’t want to do something that I thought was 1.) bad, and 2.) I just didn’t know if I wanted to be G.I. Joe”.

Regardless, Tatum is not blind to his privilege, telling Stern that he was still “super lucky and blessed to have been given that film,” before explaining, “That was really not all that bad,” he added. “[But you have] no option. ‘You’re doing this or we’re gonna sue you’”.

Channing Tatum returned to the series in 2013 for the sequel, G.I. Joe: Retaliation where he, once again, appeared in the starring role, this time featuring alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Park and RZA.

Although Tatum returned for the sequel, despite “hating” the original, he was omitted from the origins story Snake Eyes, released in 2021, a spin-off of the series centred around the titular character of Snake Eyes.

Take a look at the trailer for the rather forgettable action movie G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, below, a film that Channing Tatum “fucking hated”, even if it did catapult him onto bigger and better things.

Stream the interview, below.

