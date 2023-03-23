Watch Caroline Polachek perform ‘Welcome to My Island’ on Fallon









Caroline Polachek, riding the wave of success following the release of her new album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to deliver a live performance.

Polachek, who delivered a rousing guitar solo during the performance, ran through ‘Welcome to My Island’, a cut from the recently released record.

“Wrote this song with Dan Nigro back in 2018 when I was still making Pang,” Polachek previously said about the track. “It obviously didn’t belong there though, it was too bratty and stupid (if you know me you know that‘s a compliment) but I knew it was the start of something new.”

Polachek added: “And now, as track one on Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, it literally is. Turns out the album title was hiding in there all along.”

Currently in the midst of a North America in support of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Polachek is joined on the run of dates by the likes of Alex G, George Clanton, Magdalena Bay and more.

See the performance on Fallon below.