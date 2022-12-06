Caroline Polachek confirms new album 'Desire, I Want To Turn Into You'









Caroline Polachek is back with a brand-new single. The latest offering arrives alongside an important announcement concerning the singer’s forthcoming album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

Teasing the new effort – out on February 14th via Perpetual Novice – Polachek has shared ‘Welcome To My Island’, which is produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle and Kim E-Stack.

The track follows the singer’s 2022 releases ‘Billions’ and ‘Sunset’, both of which arrived in the wake of her 2021 single ‘Bunny Is A Rider’. All three tracks and ‘Welcome To My Island’ will be featured on Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

Polachek’s first solo album, Pang, was released in 2019. Since then, she’s collaborated with the likes of Flume, Hyd, Murkage Dave, Christine and the Queens and many others. Fans can look forward to her set at 2023’s Primavera Sound.

Of Polachek’s recent collaborations, perhaps the most notable was ‘Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il Sole Tramontare’ – made in collaboration with 12 Ensemble Orchestra, the composer Oliver Leith and Danny L Harle. The singer also recieved praise for her Flume collaboration, ‘Sirens’, which was released alongside a stunning music video.

You can check out Polachek’s new single, ‘Welcome To My Island’ below. Keep an eye out for further releases ahead of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You on February 14th.