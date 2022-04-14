Flume unveil ethereal new music video For 'Sirens' featuring Caroline Polachek









Flume has unveiled a new Daniel Askill-directed video for his track with Caroline Polacheck, ‘Sirens’. Produced and written with The help of Danny L Harle, the new offering is taken from Flume’s upcoming album Palaces, which is slated for release on May 20th via Transgressive and Future Classic. Blending Polacheck’s ethereal vocals with tactile, glitch-addled beats, ‘Sirens’ is a mournful take on ambient electronica, perfectly suited to Askill’s taste for grande visual metaphor.

Opening up about the Dion Lee-styled video, Askill said: “This amazing track by Flume and Caroline inspired us to create a film that hovers at the intersection of nature and technology, transcendence and materiality. We were lucky enough to be supported by an incredible team of collaborators including Jonathan Zawada, Dion Lee, Khalid Mohtaseb, Serial Pictures and Glenn Stewart at Collider who designed and built the incredible environment.”

It truly is a feast for the eyes. Wrapped in a flowing white dress, Polacheck floats with ethereal slowness to an underground lake at the base of an expansive tropical cavern. There, she finds the unconscious body of the motorcyclist who features in Flume’s ‘Say Nothing’ video, released back in February. As the track builds towards its climax, Polachek uses some angelic power to pluck him from his resting place and pull him to the surface.

Prior to embarking on his world tour, Flume will premiere music from Palaces this weekend and then at Coachella the weekend after. He’ll then head over to the UK and Europe for a string of dates throughout the summer, including shows in London, Berlin, and Paris.

The producer will also make appearances at Pohada Festival, Dour Festival, Mad Cool and Super Bock Super Rock. Along the way, he’ll be joined by supporting acts such as Floating Points, Channel Tres, Tinashe, Magdalena Bay and more.