Watch Caroline Polachek perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’









Singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek has recorded a recent ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ for NPR to accompany her new album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, which was released earlier this year in February 2023.

Polacheck performed several songs from the new album, including ‘Pretty in Possible’, ‘Blood and Butter’, ‘Sunset’, and ‘I Believe’.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You marks Polachek’s second studio album using her real name, a follow-up to 2019’s Pang.

She introduced several singles from the album over the past few years, starting with ‘Bunny Is a Rider’ in 2021 and continuing with ‘Billions’, ‘Welcome to My Island’, and ‘Sunset’ in 2022.

This year, she completed her series of album singles with ‘Blood and Butter’ and ‘Smoke’.

Polachek also performed ‘Welcome to My Island’ live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in March. Discussing the track after its release, she said that she “wrote this song with Dan Nigro back in 2018 when I was still making Pang.”

Adding: “It obviously didn’t belong there though, it was too bratty and stupid (if you know me you know that‘s a compliment) but I knew it was the start of something new. And now, as track one on Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, it literally is. Turns out the album title was hiding in there all along.”

Check out Polachek’s Tiny Desk Concert below.