Watch Bruce Springsteen perform with Bleachers in New York









Bruce Springsteen teamed up with one of his most eminent disciples, Jack Antonoff, and his band Bleachers during a performance in New York earlier this week. Joining Antonoff, who is a fellow New Jersey native onstage, Springsteen helped him tear through the 2021 track ‘Chinatown’, on which he featured.

‘The Boss’ joined forces with Antonoff and Bleachers to record the song in the closing stages of 2020. In December of that year, the pair got everyone excited when they recorded a stripped-back version of it on the rooftop of New York City’s most iconic recording studio, Electric Lady. This was the same location where Antonoff would go on to record versions of the songs he produced with Lorde for her 2021 album Solar Power.

Now, this week the time arrived for Antonoff and Springsteen to play to a crowd. On Tuesday, Bleachers surprised the audience at Radio City Music Hall by inviting ‘The Boss’ to join them onstage for their collaborative fan favourite. The show proved to be a significant one, and it was also the first time the pair had performed the song electrically. Antonoff proclaimed: “We’ve only ever done it acoustic before, so let’s tear the fuckin’ roof off this place”.

Elsewhere in the show, Bleachers also covered Tom Waits’ celebrated ‘Jersey Girl’. Bleachers are due to wrap up their North American tour in Cooperstown tomorrow night, closing the book on a very busy period. Just last weekend, they performed at the historic Newport Folk Festival, and during their set, they brought Lucy Dacus and Clairo onstage to cover The National’s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen has also had a jam-packed year. From making a guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show at Glastonbury 2022 to stoking the anger of his fans for his use of Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing”, which saw some of the worst located tickets for his 2020 North American tour hit up to $5,000.

