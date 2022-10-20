Watch the brand new trailer for Netflix's 'The Crown'









The brand new trailer for season five of Netflix’s The Crown has been released, showing off a tense storyline that follows the public scandal between Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

With a new cast of actors, including Imelda Staunton CBE as the late Queen, Sir Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, the new series has been long-awaited by fans and critics alike.

Telling the story of Diana’s sour treatment by the royal family, both from her perspective and the late Queen’s, season five of the hit Netflix series is due to be brimming with emotion. Featuring a cover of ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ by The Verve, the editors for the new trailer chose the perfect piece of music, efficiently reflecting the time and place of the story as well as the mood of the royal chaos.

The accuracy of the show has been called into question of late, with the former British prime minister Sir John Major describing it as a “barrel load of nonsense”. The somewhat surprising remark came after news that the new storyline of The Crown could damage the reputation of the new king, Charles III.

Reports have suggested that the new series of the show could depict Charles attempting to oust the late Elizabeth II from her throne, the Queen’s son having a discussion in the programme with Major as to how this could take place.

Take a look at the trailer for the brand new series below, which is due for release on November 9th.

A new era approaches.



THE CROWN returns November 9th. pic.twitter.com/dEk5yBzHvq — Netflix (@netflix) October 20, 2022