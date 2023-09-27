Watch Boygenius premiere new track ‘Black Hole’









Following the announcement of their new EP, The Rest, Boygenius debuted a new song during a live show in Boston. ‘Black Hole’ will form the opening to the new EP.

The short track is led by Julien Baker on vocals, accompanied by minimalistic piano. Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus harmonise on the second verse, singing, “White teeth, black light, white tea, brown eyes, black holes, big fight, you’re a good guy”.

Their new EP is set to be released on Friday, October 13th, via Interscope. It will include ‘Black Hole’ alongside three new, unreleased tracks. The Rest also includes collaborations with Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore, and Marshall Vore.

Physical copies of The Rest are now available to preorder, with vinyl copies available in black and transparent yellow. The records are accompanied by a 16-page newspaper zine.

The Rest follows from the release of the indie supergroup’s debut studio album, The Record, released in spring 2023 to huge critical acclaim.

Far Out‘s Tyler Golden awarded the trio’s debut five stars upon its first release, commenting, “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make”.

Golsen concluded, “With no egos and more talent than some small countries, The Record is what happens when three people at the height of their collective powers come together and create something bigger than the sum of its parts.”

Watch Boygenius premiere their new track ‘Black Hole’ live in Boston below.