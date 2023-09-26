Boygenius announce brand new EP, ‘The Rest’









Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus’ supergroup, Boygenius, have announced the arrival of The Rest EP, a four-song follow-up to their debut album, The Record.

Scheduled for release on October 13th via Interscope, the EP will serve four new tracks, and while they’ve teased one title, ‘Black Hole’, they’re keeping the rest under wraps for now.

The audience at Boygenius’ Boston show on September 25th witnessed the live debut of ‘Black Hole’. However, it seems we’ll have to wait a bit longer to hear of any previewing singles.

The girls brought in Tony Berg, Jake Finch, Ethan Gruska, Calvin Lauber, Collin Pastore, and Marshall Vore to collaborate on the songs in the new EP.

In October, digital and streaming releases will be accompanied by a 10″ vinyl copy, available in both black and transparent yellow versions, as well as a CD. In addition, the trio recently unveiled a music video for ‘Cool About It’, one of the tracks from the Record.

Meanwhile, last month, Boygenius arrived in the United Kingdom for their first set of headline shows in the country. The run of dates began with a performance in Edinburgh, they also performed at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20th before heading to Yorkshire for two nights at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

In a glowing five-star review of The Record back in March, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.”

See more boygenius presentó por primera vez "Black Hole" en el show de esta noche en Boston. La canción formará parte de su nuevo EP 'the rest', disponible el 13 de octubre.



🎥 @lemonshark79pic.twitter.com/nnXgtAfzDV — Boygenius Argentina (@BoygeniusAR) September 26, 2023