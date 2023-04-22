Watch Boygenius perform ‘Not Strong Enough’ live on ‘Kimmel’









The supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Boygenius performed ‘Not Strong Enough’.

Not only did the band deliver a five-star album, The Record, but the trio have been providing performances across the country.

Wowing audiences at Coachella, the band took their music to national television and the late-night arena between their two weekend appearances. At the previous performance, Bridgers took a stand on trans rights, adding: “And abortion rocks. And fuck Ron DeSantis.”

Bridgers told Rolling Stone of the song’s lyrics: “Being like, ‘I’m not strong enough to show up for you. I can’t be the partner that you want me to be.’ But also being like, ‘I’m too fucked up. I’m unknowable in some deep way!’”

“Self-hatred is a god complex sometimes, where you think you’re the most fucked-up person who’s ever lived,” she added. “Straight up, you’re not. And it can make people behave really selfishly, and I love each of our interpretations of that concept.”