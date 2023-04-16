Coachella 2023: Boygenius take a stand, “Trans lives matter”









Yesterday (April 15th) marked the second day of California’s annual Coachella Festival, which saw an eclectic mix of artists perform for eager festival-goers, from Charli XCX to The Breeders and Blackpink.

The festival welcomed Boygenius for the first time, the indie supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. After releasing their debut album, The Record, in March, fans have been eager to catch the band live.

On Friday, Boygenius gave a surprise performance with indie pop band MUNA, who are signed to Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records. Bridgers, Baker and Dacus joined the band for a rendition of ‘Silk Chiffon’.

However, on Saturday, they gave their first official Coachella performance, powering through tracks new and old, from ‘Me and My Dog’ to ‘Leonard Cohen’.

They also used their platform to discuss a few recent political events, with Dacus saying, “I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing what’s been going on in Florida and Missouri and some of the other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter.”

She added, “We’re gonna fight it. We love you,” before Bridgers chimed in, “And abortion rocks. And fuck Ron DeSantis.”

Boygenius’ debut album, released after their 2018 self-titled EP, received a five-star review from Far Out, praised as “about as close to perfect as it could possibly be.”

See more BOYGENIUS — SALT IN THE WOUND LIVE AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/2zVjGSg4XH — ‎‏@boygeniusvinyl (@boygeniusfilm) April 16, 2023