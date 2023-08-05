Watch Boygenius celebrate 500 episodes of CBS’ ‘Saturday Sessions’









To celebrate CBS Saturday Morning’s 500th Saturday Sessions, Boygenius, the supergroup comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, performed a collection of songs from their 2023 debut album, The Record.

Notably, each member of the group made their debut on US national television performing on the CBS show, which has showcased a variety of exciting musicians nearly every weekend over the past decade. To mark the occasion, Boygenius returned to the programme, playing a trio of tracks from The Record; ‘$20’, ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Cool About It.’

Instead of playing in the familiar environment of an intimate studio setting, Boygenius took to a big stage with a large crowd. They also sat down with Anthony Mason to discuss their musical journey so far. At one point in the chat, the trio were asked if they were accidental.

Lucy Dacus responded: “There wasn’t forethought. There wasn’t like ‘Oh, this will make sense.’ It was just we were doing it, and then it did make sense.” Asked why it works, she said: “I don’t know if there’s a concrete answer. It takes no effort to love or work with them. Bridgers added: “We never examine it unless we’re in this situation.”

In other Boygenius news, former US President Barack Obama recently shared his annual summer playlist, which is filled with an array of artists ranging from The Pretenders to SZA. Accompanying it, he tweeted: “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

However, Obama’s inclusion of Boygenius’ ‘Not Strong Enough’, from The Record didn’t fare too well with Lucy Dacus. The musician took to Twitter to respond to Obama’s playlist. She wrote, “war criminal”, prompting a mixed response from fellow platform users.

Watch Boygenius celebrate CBS Saturday Morning’s 500th Saturday Sessions below.