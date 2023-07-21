Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus labels Barack Obama a “war criminal”









Former US President Barack Obama recently shared his annual summer playlist, filled with a wide array of artists, ranging from SZA to The Pretenders.

Obama’s picks span genres and decades, with songs such as ‘Soul Survivor’ by The Rolling Stones appearing alongside ‘Who Told You’ by J Hus and Drake, ‘Dr Feelgood’ by Aretha Franklin, and ‘Princess Diana’ by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Obama Tweeted: “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

However, Obama’s inclusion of Boygenius track ‘Not Strong Enough’, taken from the trio’s debut album, The Record, didn’t fare well with member Lucy Dacus.

The singer, who formed the band with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, took to Twitter to respond to Obama’s playlist. She wrote, “war criminal”, leading to a mixed response from fellow platform users.

Dacus and her bandmates have often used their music, live performances and social media as a chance to speak out on political issues. At Coachella earlier this year, Dacus used Boygenius’ slot to speak out on trans and abortion rights.

She said: “I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing what’s been going on in Florida and Missouri and some of the other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter. We’re going to fight it and we’re going to win.”

Bridgers added: “And abortion rocks, and fuck Ron DeSantis.” So far, neither Bridgers nor Baker have commented on their inclusion on the playlist.

See more war criminal 🙁 https://t.co/ikW3tMevxe — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) July 20, 2023