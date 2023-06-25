Watch Bob Dylan cover the Grateful Dead’s ‘Stella Blue’ in Barcelona









During a recent outing in Spain, Bob Dylan performed a rendition of the Grateful Dead’s ‘Stella Blue’ which has already caught the attention of fans online.

Recently, Dylan has been performing a lot of Grateful Dead covers while on tour. Earlier this year, he delivered his version of ‘Truckin” in Tokyo and also played ‘Brokedown Palace’ in Nagoya.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year, the legendary musician opened up about his decision to continue touring. According to him, it offers a special form of anonymity.

Dylan explained: “It is a perfect way to stay anonymous and still be a member of the social order. You’re the master of your fate. But it’s not an easy path to take, not fun and games.”

The interview gained a lot of traction because of Dylan’s controversial comments on music streaming, especially at a time when it has become the standard for people around the world.

He called streaming “too smooth and painless. Everything’s too easy. Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that’s all it takes. We’ve dropped the coin right into the slot.”

Dylan added: “We’re pill poppers, cube heads and day trippers, hanging in, hanging out, gobbling blue devils, black mollies, anything we can get our hands on. Not to mention the nose candy and ganga grass. It’s all too easy, too democratic. You need a solar X-ray detector just to find somebody’s heart, see if they still have one.”

