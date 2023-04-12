Bob Dylan covers Grateful Dead song 'Truckin'' for the first time during Tokyo concert









During his concert at the Garden Theatre in Tokyo, Japan on April 12th, Bob Dylan treated the audience to a first-time cover of The Grateful Dead’s track, ‘Truckin”.

Dylan is currently touring his 2020 album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, and mixed up the setlist by introducing ‘Truckin”, which the Grateful Dead released in 1970. In his recent book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, Dylan wrote of the track: “Arrows of neon, flashing marquees, Dallas and a soft machine, Sweet Jane, vitamin C, Bourbon Street, bowling pins, hotels windows, and the classic line, ‘What a long, strange trip it’s been.’ A thought that anybody can relate to.’”

He also says of the band in the book: “The Grateful Dead are not your usual rock and roll band. They’re essentially a dance band. They have more in common with Artie Shaw and bebop than they do with the Byrds or the Stones. Whirling dervish dancers are as much a part of their music as anything else.”

The singer-songwriter added: “With most bands, the audience participates like in a spectator sport. They just stand there and watch. They keep a distance. With the Dead, the audience is part of the band-they might as well be on the stage.”

In 1987, Dylan toured with the Grateful Dead and also attended the funeral of Jerry Garcia in 1995. Earlier in his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, he covered their song ‘Friend Of The Devil’.

Listen to Dylan cover ‘Truckin” below.