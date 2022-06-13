Bod Dylan closes 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' tour with Grateful Dead cover









Closing his ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ North American tour over the weekend, Bob Dylan treated audience members to a cover of The Grateful Dead. The music icon has been on the road since November 2021 in support of his latest album, taking a break between December 2021 and March 2022.

The tour came to an end in Oakland, California’s Fox Theater, where Dylan performed three nights in a row. The special occasions saw Dylan swap the final song in his set from tour-mainstay ‘Every Grain Of Sand’ for a cover of ‘Friend Of The Devil’ by The Grateful Dead.

Back in the 1990s, ‘Friend Of The Devil’ was a staple of Dylan’s set. This new cover, however, marks the first time the songwriter has performed the song since 2007. You can listen to a rather rough fan recording below.

Dylan is himself one of the most covered artists of all time. Angel Olsen recently shared a rendition of his 1964 track ‘One Too Many Mornings’, which was created especially for the soundtrack of the new series Shining Girls, starring Elizabeth Moss.

In other Dylan news, US rapper Post Malone recently revealed that the ‘Blown’ In The Wind’ singer recently “slid into my DMs”. During a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Malone was asked if he’d ever had the chance to meet Bob.

The rapper replied: “I have not met Bob Dylan. But we have been – I don’t know how much I’m at liberty to discuss. But we’ve been chatting. We’ve chatted.” Discussing the interaction in further detail, Malone said: “It’s incredible… He’s always just been a voice in my head. I’ve always just appreciated the music and appreciated the songwriting.”