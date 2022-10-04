Watch Billie Eilish perform two tracks from her show at London’s O2 Arena









Billie Eilish has just finished an extensive world tour supporting her latest album, Happier Than Ever, which saw her perform in North America, the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and Australia.

She stopped off at London’s 02 Arena in June for six shows, where Apple Music recorded one of her sets, which they live streamed last week. Now, two clips from the live stream have been made available to watch, ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ – two cuts from Happier Than Ever.

It is uncertain whether the whole live stream will be uploaded, but eager fans seem desperate to receive more clips from the performance.

Eilish announced the live stream on Instagram, sharing, “This has been my favourite show I’ve ever put on and I’m so excited and grateful we get to bring it to everyone who wasn’t able to see it in person.”

The musician’s tour wrapped last week in Perth, Australia, after seven months of touring. Happier Than Ever was released in July 2021 and hit the number one spot on the Billboard 200 for 3 weeks straight. During her tour, she headlined both Coachella and Glastonbury, becoming the youngest solo artist to headline both festivals.

Listen to her performances from the 02 Arena below: