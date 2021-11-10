Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Sesame Street’









Billie Eilish has serenaded The Count with a special version of ‘Happier Than Ever’ for a special edition of Sesame Street’s 52nd season.

The classic non-profit Sesame Workshop programme is set to debut Thursday, November 11th on Cartoonito on HBO Max and promises to deliver the charm for all ages.

According to the press release, “In this special version of Billie’s hit song ‘Happier Than Ever’, the Grammy award-winning artist and The Count serenade each other about how when they’re counting together, numbers sound so much better and it makes them happier than ever! Throughout the clip, there are also appearances from many other Muppets as well, including Big Bird.”

Billie Eilish joins the likes of Anderson Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste and the celebrated poet Amanda Gorman on the latest series. In the past, the likes of Dave Grohl, Chance The Rapper and Zac Efron have all made memorable appearances on the show.

Eilish is also set to take part in a live-to-film concert of The Nightmare Before Christmas from writer Tim Burton, Eilish appeared in the role of Sally, performing ‘Sally’s Song’ as well as ‘Simply Meant To Be’ in a duet with Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington.

Held at the Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on Friday night, a second performance also took place on the day of Halloween, much to the delight of Billie Eilish fans.