Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and others raise $77.5 million for charity









Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, The Jonas Brothers and other artists have joined forces for a benefit concert that managed to raise a whopping $77.5 million for charity in one single evening.

Stars gathered in front of a 3000 strong crowd in New York City for a benefit in aid of the Robin Hood Foundation on Wednesday evening (October 20).

Springsteen opened the show at the Javits Center with a solo acoustic rendition of ‘Working on the Highway’. He announced: “For over 30 years, Robin Hood has been finding, fueling, creating, impactful solutions to lift families out of poverty here in New York City.”

Going on to add: “The funds raised tonight translate into real results for New Yorkers living in poverty. We appreciate your support.”

‘The Boss’ then later handed the stage over to Paul McCartney who helped to organise the show. The former ‘Fab Four’ member was graced with a special performance of ‘Let it Be’ by Alicia Keys before being honoured with an award.

Those present for the performance which included a set by the Jonas Brothers included football ace Eli Manning, Diane Sawyer, politician Stacey Abrams and the New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The phenomenal funds raised are badly needed in the city after suffering catastrophic storms of late. It will go towards helping those worst effected and most in need.