Watch an acoustic rendition of Thin Lizzy's 'Borderline' covered by Metallica









Earlier this month (December 16), Metallica performed a concert for their charity, All Within My Hands, which “is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” Taking place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the concert – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – was live-streamed on Paramount+.

The band played two sets at the concert, beginning with a series of acoustic songs. The five-track set included ‘Blackened’, ‘The Unforgiven’, and ‘Whiskey In A Jar’, alongside covers of UFO’s ‘It’s Killing Me’ and Thin Lizzy’s ‘Borderline’. This acoustic showcase was accompanied by Avi Vincour on backing vocals, guitar and mandolin.

Metallica followed this with a 14-track electric set, which included a full-band version of the typically acoustic ‘All Within My Hands’. St. Vincent even joined the rockers to sing ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

Furthermore, the band gave their first live performance of their new single ‘Lux Æterna’, the first track to tease their upcoming eleventh album, 72 Seasons, which is set for release on April 14th, 2023.

To promote their new album, their first in seven years, following Hardwired…To Self Destruct, Metallica will embark on a 46-date stadium tour, playing two shows in 23 cities, promising completely different setlists for each of the two nights.

The band have just shared pro-footage of their acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy’s ‘Borderline’; check it out below: