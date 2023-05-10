Watch AI-generated trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ starring Timothée Chalamet









In the latest AI-generated fantasy movie trailer, Curious Refuge has imagined what it would’ve been like if Wes Anderson had directed the classic Lord of the Rings franchise.

As the post’s description states: “Embark on a fantastical journey to Middle-earth reimagined through the eccentric and charming lens of Wes Anderson in ‘The Whimsical Fellowship’. This delightful fan-made trailer offers a fresh and whimsical take on the classic Lord of the Rings saga, blending Anderson’s signature visual style with J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic narrative.”

Caleb Ward, Shelby Ward, and Tyler Smith used artificial intelligence in order to create this journey. Essentially, they fed and AI system with prompts and using a vast library of data, it is able to generate the finished result following a bit of fine-tuning.

Anderson’s take features the likes of Timothée Chalamet as Frodo Baggins, Bill Murray as the “enigmatic wizard” Gandalf, Tilda Swinton as Galadriel, Adrien Brody as Legolas, and, of course, Willem Dafoe as Sméagol.

Aside from the quirkiness of such creations, the channel’s claim that “the future of filmmaking is here” has proved very controversial with writer strikes already taking place to combat the growing interference of AI in the industry.