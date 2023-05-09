President Joe Biden weighs in on writers’ strike: ‘I hope writers are given the fair deal”









President Joe Biden has offered his thoughts about the ongoing writers’ strike by the Writers Guild of America that is currently taking place in Hollywood right now. Biden had given his opinion on the matter ahead of a screening of Disney+’s American Born Chinese at the White House.

Biden’s comments were well received by the crowd, especially when he made it clear that he believed in writers getting a “fair deal” and hoped that it could be reached “as soon as possible”. The American government hadn’t issued a response to the strike until now, following its beginning on May 1st.

“Nights like these are a reminder of the power of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope that the writers’ strike in Hollywood gets resolved — and the writers are given the fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

He added: “This is an iconic, meaningful American industry. We need the writers — and all the workers — and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation. And the stories of all of us.” The Writers Guild of America, East later shared a video of Biden’s speech on their official Twitter account.

"I sincerely hope the strike gets resolved, and writers are given a fair deal as soon as possible. This is an iconic, meaningful American industry & we need the writers—and all the workers—to tell the stories of our nation, and the stories of all of us." – @POTUS #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/cyH7HrTK6G — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 9, 2023