Was Nick Cave right when he said the best thing Yoko Ono did was break up The Beatles?









The record producer Rick Rubin once waxed so lyrical about The Beatles that even a desperate second-hand car salesman might blush: “It transcends everything,” he eulogised, “It’s much bigger than four kids from Liverpool. For me, The Beatles are proof of the existence of God. It’s so good and so far beyond everyone else that it’s not them.” This might sound like a highfalutin thought if it wasn’t for the fact that so many people agree with him.

Rubin’s words came in 2013, almost half a century on from the last Beatles release, Let It Be—and that is a significant thing to ponder. You see, there were many other artists that people were getting all godly about in the 1960s too, maybe not on the level of the ‘Fab Four’ but they had comparable contemporaries. After all, Paul McCartney said himself that meeting Bob Dylan was like discovering “the meaning of life”.

However, while Bob Dylan might still remain one of the greatest artists in history, he also has the odd Empire Burlesque blotting his copybook just to show us all that he is human after all. The Beatles never had this; their trajectory was perfect. They went from enamouring the younger generation with songs that vivified the forthcoming zeitgeist to a band pushing the decade on with experimentation that matched the arc of the children of the revolution. And then, when the remarkable decade came to close, they said goodbye along with it.

They didn’t give themselves a chance to disappoint. They might have had their own slip-ups in their solo careers, but that was different, and the sanctity of the ‘Fab Four’ remained, all the while, these potholes on the solo road were deemed merely inevitable. Had they kept going, then no doubt shit like ‘Ebony and Ivory’, ‘Hottest Gong in Town’, or Ringo Starr selling Skechers would have befallen their output as a band too.

But it didn’t, and this is what Nick Cave was reflecting on when he announced at a Carnage Q&A: “I’d also like to say here the best thing that Yoko Ono ever did was break up The Beatles. They’re a band in decline and Yoko Ono stepped in and allowed everyone the freedom to go on to make some really beautiful records.” Just to let you know that this spiel was laced with a hint of irony, he added: “John Lennon and the other guy.”

However blithe his proclamation may have been, the sentiment remained. And Cave is not alone in his opinion either. As Keith Richards told Esquire: “I understand—the Beatles sounded great when they were the Beatles. But there’s not a lot of roots in that music. I think they got carried away. Why not? If you’re the Beatles in the ’60s, you just get carried away—you forget what it is you wanted to do. You’re starting to do Sgt. Pepper. Some people think it’s a genius album, but I think it’s a mishmash of rubbish.”

Interestingly, Ringo Starr himself almost also echoed this notion of them losing themselves in expansion. “We were more like a band,” he said while comparing Sgt. Pepper with their less experimental efforts. “I never really liked Sgt Pepper,” he told Elliot Mintz. “I think I felt like a session man on it.”

Ultimately, it was this sense of bewilderment that contributed to the break-up of the band. A thousand factors contributed to it, and Yoko Ono was only a small fraction—but she also sadly embodied them all. But if she pushed them on towards new avant-garde heights that eventually proved insurmountable, then she certainly solidified the arc of their unimpeached legacy forevermore, so it’s hard to argue with Cave on that front.