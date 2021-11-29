Yoko Ono shares article saying ‘Get Back’ proves she didn’t break up The Beatles









Whether Yoko Ono broke up The Beatles has been talked about so much in the 50+ years since it happened that it is a topic that has entered the realm of cliched jokes akin to the kind that an uncle may very well espouse this Christmas.

With Peter Jackson’ recent documentary offering an insight into the creative world of the band just prior to the split receiving miles worth of music columns, Yoko Ono has weighed in on the matter once more.

The artist has a whopping 4.6 million followers on Twitter and is often very active on the platform. On Saturday evening, November 27th, she shared a piece with her fans titled: “Beatles Fans Think ‘Get Back’ Dispels The Idea That Yoko Ono Broke The Band Up.”

Several of the fan comments attached to the article defended Ono and her presence in the studio. Mark Athitakis wrote: “Watching ‘Get Back’ and learning how Yoko destroyed the Beatles by sitting quietly and reading the paper and sorting through her mail.”

Indeed, it is true that one of the main reveals of the docu-series is just how many broadsheets that Yoko Ono got through whilst the band were casually working their way through masterpieces a few years over.

Notably, however, Jackson has stated that while viewing the footage, “If you ask Paul how he felt about Yoko back then, he’ll give you an honest answer, but it’s an honest answer filtered through the 50 years of what’s happened since. There, you’ve got Michael asking questions right there and then at the time, so you’re getting the totally unfiltered answer. The truth, really.”