Warpaint share gloriously mellow new single 'Stevie'









Warpaint - 'Stevie' 9.1

Warpaint are making their triumphant return this spring with their first new album in six years. The Los Angeles-based quartet will drop Radiate Like This on May 6th. Ahead of the release, we’ve been offered a sneak peek into the kind of slow-slung groovecraft we can expect with the new single ‘Stevie’, which arrives alongside a trippy, 360 degree visual.

Blending classic soul progressions, velvet-lined basslines and uncustomarily tight-knit harmonies, ‘Stevie’ is the kind of downbeat jam that would send the Isley Brothers into a frenzy. Sensual to the bone, the title of this mellow new offering could be a reference to Stevie Nicks or Stevie Wonder. Either way, the influence of both is plaint to see.

Opening up about the new track in a recent statement, Warpaint said: “‘Stevie’ is a love song, pure and true. Sincere as it comes with a little bit of Freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres.”

‘Stevie’ arrives alongside an immersive accompanying video, for which Warpaoint teamed up with the art and technology collective Fascinated By Everything, created by Chris Holmes. The “fully immersive” experience is VR responsive and can be entered using an Oculus headset. In an act of kindness to those of us still scrabbling around in the dirt for roots and weeds, the band have also released a 2D version.

Describing the creation of the immersive visual, Holmes said: “All of the visuals are made from physical objects, so all of the light colour and texture come from the real world and not just computer-generated graphics.” You can check out the full video below.

Radiate Like This is out this May and will also feature lead single ‘Champion’. News of the LP arrives after Warpaint released a non-album single ‘Lily’ last year, which was followed by a cover of ‘Paralysed ‘ by Gang of Four.