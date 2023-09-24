Warner Bros wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Riddler in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’









The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was once considered to play the Riddler in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, according to writer David S. Goyer.

Penning the stories for each of Nolan’s three Batman movies, Goyer recently took to the Happy Sad Confused podcast to talk about his experience working on one of the greatest superhero series of all time. One of the most fascinating revelations he spoke of was how Leonardo DiCaprio was put forward to play the Riddler in The Dark Knight Rises by the head of Warner Bros studios.

“We had all these pitches,” Goyer started, “I remember at The Dark Knight [premiere], the head of Warner Bros said, ‘You gotta do the Riddler. Leo [DiCaprio] as the Riddler.’ That’s not the way we work – not to take anything away from him”.

The production team would end up casting Tom Hardy as super-villain Bane instead of DiCaprio as the Riddler, with the potential casting of the latter being seen as too much of a tonal departure from the rest of the series so far.

Elsewhere, Goyer stated that he had written a script for an unreleased Star Wars movie that was due to be directed by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro: “I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct…that was about four years ago”.

Elaborating, the screenwriter added: “I also wrote an unproduced scriptment for an ‘Origins of the Jedi’ movie also for Star Wars, that I wrote for them that took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film…dabbling in Star Wars would’ve been fun for me”.

Take a look at the interview with Goyer below.