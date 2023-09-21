Guillermo del Toro almost directed a ‘Star Wars’ movie









The screenwriter David Goyer has revealed that he was going to make a Star Wars movie directed by Guillermo del Toro before it was cancelled by Disney.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Goyer, who co-wrote each instalment in the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight trilogy, revealed: “I wrote an unproduced Star Wars movie that Guillermo del Toro was going to direct…that was about four years ago”.

Elaborating, the screenwriter went on to reveal that this wasn’t the only franchise instalment that he was working on, “I also wrote an unproduced scriptment for an ‘Origins of the Jedi’ movie also for Star Wars, that I wrote for them that took place 25,000 years before the first Star Wars film…dabbling in Star Wars would’ve been fun for me”.

LucasFilm and Disney have long since struggled with how to handle the Star Wars franchise, having initially promised movies to the likes of Taika Waititi, Colin Trevorrow and Patty Jenkins before cancelling each project. Instead, the franchise has been focusing on TV releases whilst it gets its feature film projects in order, with their new series Ahsoka currently streaming on Disney+.

Goyer alluded to such problems, smiling when asked what happened to the project, before stating: “There was just a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff going on at LucasFilm at the time. It’s a cool script…There’s a lot of cool artwork from it that was produced”.

Del Toro confirmed the reports on Twitter, writing: “True. Can’t say much. Maybe two letters ‘J’ and ‘BB’ is that three letters?”. The filmmaker is currently working on his own adaptation of the gothic classic Frankenstein, with his cast due to include the likes of Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield.

Take a look at the conversation between Goyer and Horowitz below.

See more True. Can't say much. Maybe two letters "J" and "BB" is that three letters? https://t.co/qpGaSD3y7F — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) September 21, 2023