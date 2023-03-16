Guillermo del Toro looks to Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth for Netflix ‘Frankenstein’ movie 









Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, who was recently awarded the Academy Award for ‘Best Animated Feature’ for his marvellous adaptation of Pinocchio, which he shot entirely in stop-motion over the course of more than 100 days, is not resting on his laurels just yet.

Sources claim that del Toro is now preparing for his next film and has been putting together plans to form a cast for an adaptation of Frankenstein, set to be released on Netflix, and which he will write and direct himself.

Del Toro has been interested in a project based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel for some time now, although, at the moment, it is unclear in which direction the filmmaker will take the project. Frankenstein would be just one of several films that come under del Toro’s multi-year deal with Netflix, and many of them are said to be in production already.

It appears that del Toro is considering some of the best acting talent available at the moment for his film, though, with Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth all in the running to join the project. The trio have all been busy in the film industry recently and would most likely jump at the chance to join such an illustrious director.

Isaac has recently been starring in the miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, as well as Moon Night by Marvel, The Card Counter and, of course, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation. Garfield has also had his hands full, with the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, the Netflix film Tick, Tick… Boom! and a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, Goth has been getting her hands dirty in several recently acclaimed horror films, including Ti West’s X trilogy, made up of X, Pearl and the forthcoming MaXXXine, as well as Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool.