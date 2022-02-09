Warner Bros. sued because of 'The Matrix Resurrections' release









During the initial stages of the publicity campaign of the latest Matrix film, fans all over the world were taking to the internet to express their excitement about the prospect of seeing Keanu Reeves return to the most iconic role of his career. The project was highly anticipated as it was coming after a break of almost two decades.

However, the film was released to a mixed reception from fans who understood that the entire instalment was a vehicle for fan service. This time, Lana Wachowski was the only one returning to the directorial seat and many of the film’s stars claimed that the entire production process had been fast-paced and improvisational in nature.

While critics and audiences concluded that the film did not fare well because of the poor writing, The Matrix Resurrections‘ production company Village Roadshow has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. due to their unhappiness with the release strategy of the film. According to the production company, the poor distribution was the reason why the film failed.

“WB’s strategy not only ensured that The Matrix Resurrections would be a bust at the box office, but it also inflicted serious harm to the entire Matrix franchise,” the lawsuit filed by Village Roadshow states, claiming that the hybrid release strategy for the latest Matrix film contributed to the failures it experienced.

Reinforcing its statements, the lawsuit adds: “There can be no doubt that the abysmal theatrical box office sales figures from The Matrix Resurrections dilute the value of this tent pole franchise as a film’s lack of profitability generally prevents studios from investing in additional sequels and derivative films in the near term.”

Watch The Matrix Resurrections preview below.