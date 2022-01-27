Chinese nationalists call for 'The Matrix Resurrections' boycott









Only shortly after film fans discovered that the Chinese version of David Fincher’s Fight Club had its ending and anti-consumerist themes removed, further news is coming out about efforts to boycott the release of The Matrix Resurrections after Chinese nationals discover Keanu Reeves has joined a Tibet benefit concert. Though the brand new film has already seen a release in cinema’s worldwide, it was only recently released in China on January 14th, 2022.

Recently announced to be attending this year’s Tibet House benefit concert, the film’s star Keanu Reeves has received backlash from Chinese nationalists who have long oppressed the people and culture of Tibet. Having long supported the cultural organisation, which was founded in 1987 at the request of the Dalai Lama, the Tibet House US benefit concert is a fundraising event to support the work of the cultural embassy.

Joining the likes of Patti Smith, Jason Isbell and Iggy Pop at the virtual event on March 3rd, 2022, Reeves has come under fire in the midst of the Chinese Communist Party’s “national rejuvenation” of the country which has seen a vast crackdown on media censorship. Demanding that all media promote the excellence of Chinese culture, the country’s censorship has also included a call for a reduction in the amount of time children play video games and much more.

Hitting most locations in December 2022, The Matrix Resurrections failed to become the box-office juggernaut Warner Bros had hoped for, with audiences and critics believing it paled in comparison to the superior original film. Starring the likes of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris, check out the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections, below.