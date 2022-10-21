Warner Bros launch new line of 'Lord of the Rings' NFTs









Last year, many specialists touted NFTs as the “next big thing” in the modern culture sphere, but it soon turned out to be nothing more than a fad. Although the NFT market has declined in 2022, Warner Bros are hopeful about their new line of NFTs based on The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Jessica Schell, GM and EVP of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, claimed that the company is trying to create a new kind of experience for fans of Peter Jackson’s trilogy. The new NFT lineup will include multiple collectable assets as well as a 4K version of the film.

While talking about the launch, Schell said: “First and foremost, we’re always looking at ways to delight and surprise our movie fans and collectors, and that’s especially true for The Lord of the Rings. It lets fans experience the movie in a whole new way.”

To make the NFT lineup seem more exciting than it is, Warner Bros have decided to call it a “living movie experience”. According to the website for the WB Movieverse, Warner Bros. “can personalise content for each NFT — to make it more of a gameified experience over time.”

According to Schell, the move to NFTs creates “that balance between wanting it to be available to fans, and also wanting to have some level of scarcity and exclusivity.” While Warner Bros. are hopeful about the potential of the project, more and more consumers are becoming conscious of the negative environmental impact of NFTs.

