Warner Bros in talks with J.K. Rowling over new 'Harry Potter' films









The future of the Harry Potter franchise has been uncertain for a while now, especially after J.K. Rowling was widely condemned for her views on the trans community. According to the latest reports, it seems like there is renewed interest in reviving the series.

Recently, Rowling was in the headlines again after Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe claimed that it was important to speak out against the author. Radcliffe insisted that most of the Harry Potter team do not share Rowling’s views about the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor explained: “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Despite the backlash, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has expressed an interest in using the beloved franchise to generate more commercial gains. However, all potential plans for more Harry Potter films are entirely dependent on Rowling’s wishes.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav had this to say in a call with investors: “We’re going to focus on franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros… over the past 25 years.”

