Daniel Radcliffe explains why speaking out against J.K. Rowling is "important"









In recent years, J.K. Rowling has faced widespread backlash for her attacks on the trans community, which have alienated many fans of the Harry Potter universe. Not just fans, but even Rowling’s colleagues, including Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, have denounced her views on the LGBTQ+ community.

When Rowling first received backlash for her comments about the trans community, Radcliffe published an open letter where he wrote: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe insisted that it was “important” to speak out against Rowling’s views because he did not want to be associated with such beliefs. The actor has also worked with a nonprofit called The Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community, which is why he feels strongly about the subject.

Radcliffe said: “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

He added: “It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

