Warmduscher return with new song 'Wild Flowers'

London post-punks Warmduscher have returned with a brand new song, the highly danceable and wonderfully profane ‘Wild Flowers’.

Adopting a sort of American-ish accent and style, singer Craig Louis Higgins Jr, AKA Clams Baker Jr, lets loose on a rant chastising anything and everything within his purview, including deadlines, rules and regulations, gas cars, pingers, cheap cologne, stupid beards, brown envelopes, that guy at the gym who won’t stop looking at you when you piss. Tongue firmly in cheek, the track is giddily explicit and glib to the extreme.

Baker Jr was blunt and insightful with regard to the song’s creative process: “I kept doing that freaking track over and over, trying to do a kind of Talking Heads, ‘Once in a Lifetime’ thing. Then I just got to a point where I was like, ‘Ugh! F**k this and f**k these motherf**kers!’ I sent the demo to the guys and they were laughing really hard.”

“It’s a blessing and a curse, because if we start laughing, then we know we’re happy with the song. Sometimes it messes me up because people say we’re just jokers or whatever, but it’s like Nah man, we put a lot of work and effort into what we’re doing, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

Last year, the guys in Warmduscher released the European Cowboy EP, but ‘Wild Flowers’ is the band’s first non-remix, non-collaborative single single 2019’s ‘Disco Peanuts’. The band are set to restart their touring schedule starting in spring of 2022, with a fair bit of the UK shows either on the verge of selling out or already having sold out.

Check out the video for ‘Wild Flowers’, plus Warmduscher’s 2022 tour dates, down below.

Warmduscher 2022 tour dates:

MARCH

22 – Boileroom – GUILDFORD

23 – The Bullingdon – OXFORD (SOLD OUT)

24 – Cavern – EXETER (SOLD OUT)

25 – Moles – BATH (SOLD OUT)

26 – Clwb Ifor Bach – CARDIFF (SOLD OUT)

27 – The Tin Music & Arts (SOLD OUT)

29 – Junction 2 – CAMBRIDGE (SOLD OUT)

30 – Metronome – NOTTINGHAM

31 – SWG3 – GLASGOW

APRIL

01 – The Georgian Theatre – STOCKTON ON TEES

02 – The Foundry – SHEFFIELD

03 – The Trades Club – HEBDEN BRIDGE (SOLD OUT)

05 – District – LIVERPOOL (SOLD OUT)

06 – Academy 2 – MANCHESTER

07 – The Forum – LONDON

08 – The Marble Factory – BRISTOL

09 – Concorde 2 – BRIGHTON

25 – Trix – ANTWERP

26 – Paradiso – AMSTERDAM

28 – Burmann & Sohn – COLOGNE

29 – Molotow SkyBar – HAMBURG

30 – Urban Spree – BERLIN

MAY

01 – Café V Lese – PRAGUE

03 – Chelsea – VIENNA

04 – Heppel & Ettlich – MUNICH

05 – Neubad-Keller – LUZERN

06 – Ebuilition – BULLE

07 – Le Petit Bain – PARIS

