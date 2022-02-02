Viola Davis releases images for new film 'The Woman King'









Viola Davis received a lot of critical acclaim for her fantastic starring turn in the 2020 project Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and is now looking to reinforce her status as one of Hollywood’s most prominent artists with a brand new film. Titled The Woman King, this new historical epic will see Davis take on a new challenge.

The film is being directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the directorial talent behind iconic gems such as Love & Basketball. The Woman King will have a fantastic lineup, with Davis in the lead role and rising stars such as Lashana Lynch as well as John Boyega among others. The script has been handled by Prince-Bythewood and screenwriter Dana Stevens.

Davis will star as the general of an army unit that is made up of brave female soldiers. The story is set in the Kingdom of Dahomey, an empire that was located in West Africa and gained prominence at a time when the slave trade was gaining traction as well. It soon become a major supplier of slaves but its legacy stretches beyond that.

Historians have studied its unique artwork as well as the fact that it had an all-female military unit called the Dahomey Amazons which is the central focus of The Woman King. The film promises to be one of the most interesting cinematic adventures of this year, with Prince-Bythewood setting her sights on an ambitious goal.

Recently, Davis took to Twitter to reveal unseen images from the production. She wrote: “I’m deeply honoured and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theatres this Fall!!” The film is scheduled to come out in September of 2022.

Check out the brand new images from The Woman King below.

I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!! 🎬👸🏿👑 @WomanKingMovie #BlackHistoryMonth 🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/Y92vyydi7C — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 1, 2022