“Black feminine energy” brought to Bond says Lashana Lynch









With the release of No Time to Die finally behind us, it is time to reflect on Daniel Craig’s tenure as the iconic James Bond, taking the character to new contemporary heights. As the sixth official actor to play the character, Daniel Craig’s Bond was an altogether different beast, a hands-on hero fit for a variety of 21st-century challenges. Radical, fragile and fallible, the modern James Bond has forever revolutionised the series, with no way back to the futility of Roger Moore or Sean Connery’s meaningless adventures.

One of the film’s highlights was newcomer Nomi (Lashana Lynch) who, as the film’s brand new 007, arguably makes a better Bond than the evocative character himself. Having spoken out about her role in the film since the release of No Time to Die, Lynch told Porter that co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge injected “Black feminine energy” into the script. Continuing, she told the publication, “[Waller-Bridge] brought a lightness of touch that really matched Black feminine energy”.

Brought in by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, the Fleabag creator and co-writer of No Time to Die polished up the script originally written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Elaborating on the effect Waller-Bridge brought to the new script, Lynch added, “I don’t quite know how she did that. When I read lines that were clearly from her, it all just made sense to the kind of upbringing that I imagined Nomi would have”.

Opening up about the future role of the James Bond character, The Guardian asked the actor if she’d like to take up the character’s mantle, to which she replied, “Nooo! You don’t want me! I’d just be like, ‘Erm, right, so where do you start again?’”.

Continuing, the actor noted how the character could be played by either a man or a woman in the future, commenting: “We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants”.

Adding: “They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience. With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old”.

Check out the trailer for the brand new James Bond outing, No Time to Die, right here.

Comments