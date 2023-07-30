Viola Davis withdraws from ‘G20’ to support Hollywood strikes









To show her support for the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Viola Davis has decided to step away from her latest project, G20.

In a statement about the decision, Davis said: “I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike.”

The actor continued: “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

Despite having an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Davis felt that it would be best to halt the production in order to demonstrate her solidarity for the important cause.

According to the guild, these interim agreements allow “productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP. In that case, the ‘Interim Agreement’ would largely be conformed to the AMPTP agreement on a going-forward basis once the membership ratifies successor agreements with the AMPTP.”

Davis joins Brad Pitt, who also stopped the production of his new F1 film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the upcoming sports drama’s production was halted to express support for the striking workers in Hollywood.

