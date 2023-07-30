Brad Pitt halts F1 film in solidarity with Hollywood strikes









Battling against the unfair working conditions within the studio system, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have gained a lot of traction while capturing the world’s attention. Hollywood icon Brad Pitt is the latest to show his solidarity with the striking workers.

After starring in works like Babylon and Bullet Train last year, Pitt is currently involved with a project about an F1 driver who is forced into retirement after a terrible crash. To show his support for the ongoing strikes, Pitt has halted the production of his latest project.

Previously, the actor has expressed his intense interest in Formula 1. In an interview with Martin Brundle, he said: “I’m a little giddy right now, I’ve got to say… And it’s just great to be here, man. We’re just having such a laugh, such a laugh. It’s the best time of my life.”

Pitt added: Listen, it’s all been great. I mean, the vibe is amazing, you know that, but just to get to be a part of it in this way, and get to tell our story, and everyone’s been really cool with us.”

“All the teams have opened their doors for us, the FIA, Mohammad [Ben Sulayem] has been really helpful,” he continued. “And F1 Stefano [Domenicali], everyone has just been really, really amazing, that we can do this. And it’s going to be really good.”

According to the latest updates from the production team, Pitt “very much stands” with his striking colleagues who are fighting for a crucial change.

Watch the interview below.