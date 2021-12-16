Vinyl remaster of ‘The Matrix’ soundtrack set for 2022 release









With The Matrix Resurrections set for release in the coming days, there is a swarm of nostalgia regarding the original franchise in the air. To celebrate this, a vinyl reissue of the entire The Matrix soundtrack is on the way.

The vinyl boxset dubbed The Matrix: The Complete Edition will feature 44 remastered tracks spread over three bumper LPs set for release next year.

As ever with vinyl boxsets, the packaging is transfigured into an art project as neon green splashed fold out to reveal an exclusive interview with the film’s composer Don Davis and a slew of other flashy features.

This special edition boxset is being released via Varèse Sarabande and is currently available for pre-order with the first copies set to be unleashed into the world on June 3rd, 2022.

As for the forthcoming film, Keanu Reeves recently had fans wondering what to expect when he commented: “[The production] didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film.”

While it is difficult to know what to make of that, we have a handy guide of everything you need to know before watching it that you can read by clicking here.