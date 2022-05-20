Watch the video for new Metric single ‘Doomscroller’









Metric - 'Doomscroller' 6.1

Metric have shared a 10-minute music video for their new single ‘Doomscroller’ ahead of their upcoming album. Watch the new video below, which comes as the second single to preview the forthcoming album Formentera, which is scheduled for release on the 8th of July.

This week, Metric have shared the Justin Broadbent-directed video for ‘Doomscroller’, which has been described as “a sonic ten-minute voyage that transports you into a ‘high-speed chase through the wild terrain of modern life’”.

The soaring new electronic track comes with a dancey feel, yet Emily Haines’ lyrics bring a deeper edge to proceedings as the band takes you on an epic trance journey. The blue-tinted video suits the music perfectly with its dark and mysterious vibe as it captures the group performing in the studio through a series of close-up shots.

“Justin captured rare studio footage of the recording of ‘Doomscroller’, and we used it like a visual anchor, as evocative places outside the room keep creeping in,” Haines said in a statement about the new video.

“These traces of life on earth that appear and disappear throughout the song subtly mirror the shifting moods of the music.”

The forward-thinking band have also announced details of a new Metric mobile app, which can be downloaded here and provides access to limited edition vinyl, exclusive content, tickets and more.

“Metric has been working on an app to streamline the essentials and also to create a space where we can get off the usual platforms and stay in touch directly with people who know why they are there,” Haines said in a statement. “Cutting through the noise is something we’ve done since the beginning, so this app feels natural.”

The band are set to embark on a tour of North America in August and are due to announce further dates across the UK and Europe shortly. All remaining tickets for the North American dates can be accessed here.