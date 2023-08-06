The Van Halen song that Eddie Van Halen didn’t want to release









Towards the end of the 1980s, Van Halen had no business going as strong as they were. Since David Lee Roth’s dismissal, their career resurgence with Sammy Hagar brought in a new level of fans that the band members probably weren’t sure they would ever see, crafting songs with more depth than what ‘Diamond Dave’ could have mustered. Though Hagar fit like a glove with Van Halen, it was only a matter of time before cracks started forming.

After working on OU812, the band thought they needed a proper producer to bring in for their net album. As Hagar recalls of the sessions, “The band pretty much produced the album ourselves. And we weren’t producers, in the sense that we went in with an idea and told everybody what to do and took control. There just wasn’t a producer.”

Needing guidance for their next record, longtime producer Ted Templeman returned for the album For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge. Having been behind the boards for the strongest Roth-era albums, hope was high that the band could recapture that same good-time spirit again.

Going into the studio, Van Halen found themselves back on the charts with songs like ‘Right Now’, ushering them into the ’90s right before the alternative movement came in. Although Eddie Van Halen looked back on the record fondly, he wasn’t as much of a fan of their choice in singles.

When talking to Forbes about songs he dislikes, Eddie made it clear he doesn’t return to the closing song, ‘Top of the World’, recalling: “Sometimes I’ll write something, for instance, a song called ‘Top Of The World’. Everyone else liked it; I didn’t. I got outvoted, and I wrote the damn song. It ended up on the record. I didn’t like the song, everyone else did. I got outvoted. It’s personal preference, that’s all music is.”

That’s not to take away from the pedigree behind the song, though. As one of the final singles, Hagar’s brilliant sing-along chorus is bulletproof when playing off Michael Anthony’s trademark high harmonies. Aside from the main lineup, the chorus also featured backing vocals from Steve Lukathur from Toto, who had previously worked with Van Halen on the backing track for Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’.

When recalling working with Eddie, Lukathur had nothing but positive memories from that time, recalling during an interview with Tone Talk, “I mean, come on – of course, he doesn’t need me to play anything like that. I was there at the house. So I used to hang all the time. I love those guys. They’re like family to me.”

While Eddie would hold For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge as one of the strongest records in the group’s catalogue, the animosity between him and Hagar was starting to reach a boiling point. Coming off the next album, Balance, the pair began to butt heads when writing nearly every song, leading to Hagar being kicked out of the band shortly afterwards when being called back in to work on songs for a greatest hits album.

Even though Eddie didn’t think that much of the finished product, ‘Top of the World’ is still a decent snapshot of Van Halen cutting the bullshit and delivering a career renaissance. A few hard times lay ahead, but for as long as this song is playing, it feels like a non-stop party.