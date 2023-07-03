Vampire Weekend’s fifth album is “close to being done”









Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson has revealed the band are “close to being done” with their new album which he thinks “might be our best yet”.

The impending release will be Vampire Weekend’s first new project since 2019’s Father Of The Bride. Although the band did recently announce a new limited edition live album series which will be exclusively released on vinyl.

In a newsletter, Tomson shared an update on album five with their fans and revealed the musical direction they have taken on the LP. “Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs,” he explained to readers.

Tomson then discussed how Vampire Weekend have been able “to connect, jawbone, and jam” together on the new songs. He added: “I personally found an immense peace and pleasure from creating with the guys like we had in the Ruggles days. The vibe was strong.”

The drummer concluded the newsletter by confirming the album was “close to done”. While he didn’t give any timeframe on when the LP should be released, Tomson promised to keep fans update with their progress. “I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips,” he added.

In a recent Instagram post, singer Ezra Koenig looked back upon their third album Modern Vampires Of The City to commemorate ten years since its release. “MVOTC is ten years old. Wild. Good occasion to slam a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee and reflect,” he began by saying.

“Rostam [Batmanglij] and I spent about a year writing and recording this album before we moved into the final phase…It was far and away our most ‘studio album,’” Koenig continued. “MVOTC didn’t have songs like ‘A-Punk’ or ‘Cousins’ which began as riffs and started to come to life in the practice room. This is an album of more deliberate composition and detailed, patient recording.”